Study in Poland: Fully Funded PhD Scholarships 2025–26 at University of Warsaw

Ever thought about doing your PhD at one of Europe’s top universities and getting paid for it? If that’s been on your mind, here’s some great news—the University of Warsaw is now accepting applications for its Doctoral Schools for the 2025/2026 academic year. Whether you’re into science, humanities, or something in between, this could be your chance to join a world-class academic community and work alongside some of the best minds in the field.

What’s the Opportunity?

There are 325 doctoral spots up for grabs this year across four specialized schools:

Doctoral School of Humanities

Doctoral School of Social Sciences

Interdisciplinary Doctoral School

Doctoral School of Exact and Natural Sciences

Altogether, they cover 26 scientific disciplines, so no matter where your interests lie, there’s likely a program that fits.

Scholarships You Can Count On

Every PhD student admitted gets a monthly scholarship. Here’s the breakdown:

Before mid-term evaluation: PLN 4,242/month (gross)

After passing that mid-term checkpoint: PLN 5,340.90/month (gross)

If you have a valid disability certificate, you’ll also receive an additional PLN 1,040.70/month. Plus, the top 20% of applicants (based on enrollment scores) in each discipline will receive a “Scholarship to Start” bonus—just a little extra cash to kick off your research journey. That one’s fully covered by the university itself.

Want to Work While You Research?



Check this out—there’s also something called the “Implementation PhD” pathway. It’s designed for those who want their research to go beyond academia and make a real impact in the working world. If you’ve got a company willing to collaborate on your research, this track (supported by Poland’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education) lets you merge your studies with practical, on-the-ground experience.

Need Help Finding a Research Supervisor?

UW knows how tricky it can be to find the right academic mentor, so they’ve set up a helpful tool just for that. The Doctoral School Forum lets you search through faculty profiles to find someone whose work aligns with yours. Browse supervisors and make your shortlist here:

👉 Find a Supervisor

Important Dates to Remember

Application Deadline: May 29, 2025 (apply via the IRK portal)

Implementation PhD Track: Opens April 22, closes May 6, 2025

Interviews/Evaluations: Once the application window closes, shortlisted candidates will either go through interviews or exams, depending on the program.

Final Results: Admissions decisions will be released sometime in July 2025.

So, if you’ve been dreaming of diving into advanced research while living in one of Europe’s most vibrant cities—now’s the time to go for it. This isn’t just a study opportunity; it’s a full-on career launchpad. Don’t miss out.