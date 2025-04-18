MEXT Japan 2026: Eligibility Requirements for Undergraduate and Research Scholarships?

Ever thought about studying in Japan? If so, you’ve probably heard of the MEXT Scholarship. It’s basically the holy grail for international students who want to study in Japan without draining their bank account. And guess what? Applications for the 2026 round are coming up soon.

But before you jump in, there’s one important thing to figure out — are you going for the undergraduate route or the postgraduate/research one? They’re both fully funded, but they’re built for very different kinds of students.

Let’s break it down.

So, What Even Is the MEXT Scholarship?

It’s short for “Monbukagakusho,” but don’t worry about pronouncing it. What matters is this: it’s a scholarship offered by the Japanese government that covers pretty much everything — tuition, a monthly living allowance, and even your flights to and from Japan.

It’s kind of a big deal. And the best part? You don’t need to be fluent in Japanese to apply.

Here’s Where It Gets Real — Undergrad vs Postgrad

You’ve got two paths, and picking the right one depends on where you’re at in your academic journey. Here’s a side-by-side snapshot, but keep reading after — we’ll explain what it really means for you.

What You Need Undergraduate Postgraduate (Research) Education Level Finished high school (or almost done) Already have a bachelor’s or master’s degree Age Limit Born on or after April 2, 2000 No strict age limit, but yeah, younger is preferred Language Skills Don’t need to know Japanese, but be open to learning it Same deal – knowing Japanese helps, but not required Letter of Recommendation From your school teacher or principal From a university professor or academic advisor Research Proposal ❌ Nope ✅ Yes, and it needs to be solid Thesis Abstract ❌ Not needed ✅ Yep – if you’ve written one, you’ll need to submit it Work Experience ❌ Not required ✅ If you’re working, you’ll need a letter from your employer Application Deadline May 31, 2025 (Pakistan-based schedule) May 27, 2025 Testing/Interview Locations Usually Islamabad or Karachi Same locations Scholarship Coverage 100% free: tuition, living stipend, flights Also 100% free, same awesome perks

Which One Should You Go For?

If you’re just finishing high school — go for the undergraduate scholarship. It’ll let you study your entire bachelor’s degree in Japan, from scratch. Imagine spending your college years soaking in Japanese culture, food, and tech… sounds unreal, right?

But if you’ve already graduated and you’re aiming for a master’s, PhD, or research, the postgraduate (or “research student”) route is your thing. Just know it’s a bit more paperwork — especially the research plan, which has to be well thought out. They want to see that you’re serious about your field.