17 ideas for your content strategy with Instagram Stories

More than 500 million people use Instagram Stories every day, one of the content formats with the highest growth projection on this social network and that provides more spontaneity and closeness to users.

Stories offer different possibilities to strengthen the relationship with followers

To get the most out of Stories and achieve more impact, it is necessary to follow an appropriate content strategy. In this article I will offer you some ideas aimed at enhancing the scope of this content and achieving greater interaction with viewers. We already offered basic tips to create better Stories, but surely with these new tips you can

-AMA: Offer the audience the opportunity to get to know the content creator better through an AMA (Ask Me Anything), a popular questionnaire format in which followers ask different questions about their life, hobbies, habits…

-Support a cause of social interest: There is always a cause in which you can help with goodwill while also getting your followers involved.

-Create expectation: The celebration of an upcoming event will have a wider reception if enough expectation is previously generated by announcing it with, for example, a countdown sticker.

-Share exclusive content with Close Friends: With this section that allows you to have a small circle of followers, you can promote the feeling of exclusivity when accessing restricted content. Learn here how to create the group of Best Friends on Instagram.

-Share posts where you have been tagged: It allows to spread among the followers those publications in which a label or mention has been received. Through screenshots and stickers, this content can be redistributed, expanding its reach.

-Behind the scenes: It’s time to show viewers what it’s like behind the scenes of content creation.

-Poll: A simple form can allow you to find out the preferences of the audience regarding future publications.

-Guest of the day: Letting the protagonist of the published content be a special guest for a day can enrich the content of the profile and contribute to expanding the audience.

-Memes: They are the great resource, it can always be a good time to rescue some of the most popular memes and give it a personal touch by adding text or stickers.

-Show a glimpse of a publication: For those who have a blog or website, the link sticker that allows calls to action of the style “Click here to read more” or “Read the full article here” will be very useful.

-Ask for suggestions: There is nothing that allows you to know better what the audience likes and doesn’t like than asking them directly. Analyzing the answers can improve the communication strategy.

-Promote own products/services: For those instagramers who offer their own products or services, the sticker store is a great opportunity to have a showcase for selling them.

-Recommend other accounts: Sharing recommendations about other users’ accounts always helps to enrich the content that followers are given access to and at the same time strengthens the bonds between the user community.

-Repost previous Reels: It is a way of highlighting the most successful or relevant content that, over time, it is convenient to spread again and make it known among new followers.

-Respond with an emoji: It is about challenging followers to respond to posts using only emojis sent by DM in order to know what type of content they prefer.

-One day in the Life: Something as simple as informally sharing everyday moments.

-Video tutorials: If you have the ability to show others the best way to do something, video tutorials are highly viralizable and enriching content thanks to the usefulness they provide.

