How to create a QR code with an Android mobile

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Quick response codes -or QR codes- are patterns that are created digitally to store and share all kinds of information easily. They are extremely useful today, since without any contact a QR code makes it possible to share a WiFi network without using the password, access a restaurant menu or receive more information about a product or service just by scanning the QR with the camera of the mobile.

QR codes are easy to produce on an Android mobile, they do not present any complications.

If you want to create a QR code, you should know that there are many applications in the Google Play Store that allow you to create a QR code in a matter of a few seconds with your Android mobile phone.

All you have to do is select the correct category, enter the required information and bring the code to life. In this article we explain what you need to do to get your QR code as quickly and easily as possible.

How to create a QR code on Android?

Currently, QR codes are in great demand in everything that has to do with digital payments, supply chain management, customer identification, etc. The creation process is very similar in most apps. In this tutorial we will use QR Code Generatoran intuitive, safe and fast app.

– Open the app and, on the home screen, choose the type of QR code you want to have. Some of the options are Text, Website, SMS, among others.

– Now, you will need to provide the information required for the code. It supports up to 150 characters and you can do everything, attach a web portal, a contact, a Wi-Fi password and more. Fill in the information so that the code can be generated.

– Click on “Create” and that will be it. The app will design a QR code in a couple of seconds.

When the code is done, you can share it with your contacts at any time. You can save it as an image file, this is one of the simplest ways to send it to whoever you want.

.