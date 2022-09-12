You can now enjoy the soundtrack of ‘Elden Ring’ by streaming

- Advertisement -

Ring It is without a doubt one of the great releases of 2020 in terms of games. One that stands out in everything, generally, for the better, no matter how many buts that can be taken from a work that sucks more than the account of the previous creations of its developer, the Japanese FromSoftware.

Be that as it may, Elden Ring conquered the players from the first moment, becoming a bestseller and one of the most streamed premiere titles on all platforms. It was not for less, in the case of the new of the creators of Dark Souls. Ergo, not even a year had to pass before Elden Ring become a contemporary classic and this includes a section that leaves the most mark: the sound.

Tsukasa Saitoh, Shoi Miyazawa, Yuka Kitamura, Yoshimi Kudo and Tai Tomisawa are responsible for the of Elden Ringa varied but heterogeneous work, performed by the multidisciplinary Budapest Film Orchestra, responsible in turn for capturing the scores of other soundtracks of classic games such as Call of Duty. We are talking about the music that has accompanied all the players in this dark fantastic adventure and that many will want to continue ing beyond the game.

Well, now you can enjoy the soundtrack of Elden Ring in the main services , read Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, etc. For more information, the official site of Bandai Namco, distributor of the game. In fact, to celebrate this launch, they have published the following promotional video, a behind the scenes with footage from the game and the Budapest Film Orchestra at work.

«With a single thunderous voice, the Budapest Film Orchestra weaves together the music of Lands Between. We hope you enjoy this special behind-the-scenes performance.»

Who, with the visual and sound display that video games have acquired in recent years -and who says recent years, says recent decades- continues to deny art to the medium, definitely does not know what he is talking about. Although at this point they are the least, given the growth of the industry at all levels.

Especially in a section like the one at hand: who doesn’t listen to the soundtracks of their favorite games? In the background, while working or studying… It’s not incompatible with listening to a thousand other things.