Write code while you walk! Meet the new Grab Shell portable keyboard

By Brian Adam
If you are one of those who like to be constantly on the go and are always looking for tools that allow you to work anywhere, we have good news for you! The dotBravo team has developed the world’s first “wearable” portable keyboard, the Grab Shell.

Can you imagine being able to write code while you walk? Well now it’s possible! This portable keyboard has an innovative design that will allow you to use it as a controller, making it easy to use while on the go. Do you want to know more about this new tool? Keep reading!

The Grab Shell Laptop Keyboard Layout

The Grab Shell portable keyboard has an innovative design that makes it one of a kind. It was created for those who need a keyboard that can be used while on the go, making it perfect for people on the go like programmers and tech professionals.

This keyboard has an ergonomic design that adapts perfectly to the shape of your hands, making it comfortable and natural to use. In addition, it has a series of features that make it even more attractive to users, such as:

keys on both sides
The Grab Shell features keys on either side of the keyboard, making it easy to use with your fingers and thumbs. The rear keys are traditional QWERTY, while the front keys are for navigation and functions.

foldable design
The Grab Shell portable keyboard folds flat for easy transport and storage. In addition, this design allows the keyboard to be used in “semi-conventional” mode, which means that it can be opened to be used as a conventional keyboard.

customizable features
The Grab Shell has a number of customizable features that allow you to program different hotkeys, shortcuts, and macros to tailor the keyboard to your specific needs.

Wireless connection
This keyboard connects wirelessly to Windows and macOS devices, making it easy to use across different platforms.

Long duration battery
The Grab Shell has a 2000mAh battery that will allow you to use the keyboard for months without recharging. It can also be charged via USB-C.

Why choose the Grab Shell portable keyboard?

The Grab Shell portable keyboard is the perfect tool for those looking for a way to type code on the go. Plus, its innovative design makes it one of a kind, making it an attractive tool for anyone who needs a portable keyboard.

price and link

If you are interested in purchasing the Grab Shell portable keyboard, you can do so through their website. The current price is $299, but it is expected to increase once the introductory offer runs out. In addition, you can choose between two colors: Onyx Black and Moon White.

