Windows 11: Microsoft wants to implement widgets on the system desktop

A Microsoft seems to have plans to implement widgets to the Windows 11. Likewise, the company wants to return to the online page suggestion system in the start menu, but without the advertising footprint. The latter is even present in the build 23451 for Insiders. If the functionality becomes available in the official and stable version of the operating system, the sites will appear in a dedicated section within the Start menu. In this sense, the feature will use the user’s own browsing history in Chrome or Edge as a basis so that it can instigate him to browse the suggested page.

The only requirement for this function to work correctly is to activate the option to share browsing data with Microsoft, in addition to enabling continuous import. As a result, suggested pages will no longer operate based on popularity as they used to. With regard to widgets, the measure may also have been interpreted as a kind of "return", since something like that existed in Windows 7. But small applications with quick functions directly on the home screen were called Gaddets at the time, despite being almost the same thing in practice.




