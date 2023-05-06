MIUI 14 is coming to these smartphones, the Poco F5 Pro will be entitled to wireless charging, that’s the recap!

The MIUI 14 software overlay arrives on this list of Chinese smartphones, the Poco F5 Pro is entitled to wireless charging, completely free TV has arrived, this is the recap of the day before.

If in the shadow of Microsoft, Google is slowly but surely integrating Artificial Intelligence into its office suite, and rumor has it that OnePlus is about to unveil its own foldable smartphone model, this Friday, May 5, 2023, these are the Chinese smartphones that have captured the headlines of technological news. Xiaomi will finally deploy the MIUI 14 overlay to its entry-level smartphones, the Poco F5 Pro will benefit from wireless charging, and this is a first. In the land of Uncle Sam, the startup Tee Vee would like to launch the first free TV supported by advertising.

The list of smartphones that will have MIUI 14 is available

Xiaomi has a reputation for offering high-performance, yet affordable smartphones. The success of the brand is also based on an interface with small onions. If logically, it is the latest and most prestigious models of the company that first benefited from MIUI 14, the models of the Redmi and Poco subsidiaries have not been forgotten. If you own a smartphone from one of these brands, see our article to find out if you can take advantage of the latest software refinements provided by the Android overlay.

The Poco F5 Pro is the brand’s first smartphone to offer fast wireless charging

Smartphone manufacturers compete in inventiveness to offer devices that charge ever faster. The Poco F5 Pro is expected to be unveiled in the coming days. Rumor has it that, in addition to having a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and sporting a QHD+ screen, the most powerful smartphone ever designed by Poco will also be entitled to fast wireless charging.

This startup gives you a free TV, but there’s a catch

Teevee Corporation is a young American company that has found an idea that is innovative to say the least: it will offer you a free television. On the other hand, to finance this offer, it will integrate a screen in the screen which will broadcast non-stop advertising. Is it a business or a drift? The concept deserves in any case to be dug, and many penniless viewers will probably find their account. To learn more, do not hesitate to read the article.

