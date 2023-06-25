why don't i see my wifi network and other people's?

Surfing the Internet via WiFi is the option most used by users. And it is not for less, since almost everyone has a wireless connection in their homes so as not to spend the mobile data bonus that they have contracted with their operators. However, something can go wrong and cause the router network to not appear on your mobile or other devices you have at home.

It is normal for you to know the name of your home network, but if one day it suddenly stops being available and you cannot connect, there are solutions to end this connecting problem. Yeah The router's WiFi does not appear at home it may be due to a bad configuration, a software failure or an error in the hardware of the devices themselves. In any case, we are going to see what you can do to reconnect to the router. Wi-Fi not showing up There are several factors that may have led you to this situation. The positive side of this is that there are different solutions to correct the problem. Therefore, we will go from less to more so that you return to find router wifi what do you have at home Reboot the router and the device One of the main causes of this failure is the router. For this reason, if from any device you cannot see wifi connection from your house, but from your neighbors, the first thing you should do is try to restart the computer and the device from which you tried to connect to the wireless network.

In the case of the router, the ideal is turn it off and turn it back on after about 30 seconds. In this way you will make sure that it is not a specific software problem. If the same problem continues later, you will have to go one step further.

device SSID

In order for us and the rest of the people to be able to use the Wi-Fi network, it is necessary that it be visible. For this reason, the transmission of the Service Set Identifier or SSID It must be enabled at all times. And it is that, if it is disabled, it will not be visible to any of the devices you have at home, being only accessible if the connection is configured manually.

In these cases it is usually disabled for security reasons. To check it, you just have to access the router configuration by typing the address 192.168.1.1 in the bar of your browser. Then, you will have to put the username and password of the equipment that you can find on the label that the router brings. Once you are inside, you will have to look for the ‘SSID or Wi-Fi name’ section and check that it is visible or enabled.

compatibility issue

Another reason that may have caused this problem is that the device from which you want to connect to the connection it is not compatible. This is because your mobile, tablet, PC or Smart TV, for example, is old and cannot connect to 5 GHz networks. So that would explain why only the 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network.

On the other hand, if your router is dual-band and only appears under the same name, but now it is not visible to any of your devices, electromagnetic interference may be taking place. If you have recently changed the router position Try putting it where it was before.

hardware failure

This can affect PCs, but also keep in mind that it can be a TV, mobile or tablet hardware failure. If the Wi-Fi connection appears from the smartphone, but not on the PC, the truth is that it is possible that it is a specific failure of the network card. To do this, simply update the firmware. And if it is the other way around, update the rest of the devices.

If it still does not appear on any of the devices, there is no doubt, contact your operator to check the line. If available, it is a router hardware problemso it will have to be replaced. On the other hand, if it is yours and not from an operator, contact the store where you bought it if it still has a warranty. In the event that the problem is in a single device, the error will be from that device and not from the router. Therefore, you will have to update or follow these instructions: use the guarantee or repair the device in a specialized technical service.