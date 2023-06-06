When will you be able to download iOS 17 and which iPhone models are compatible?

- Advertisement -

Yesterday was a great day for Apple, since the firm with the bitten apple inaugurated the WWDC 23the largest conference for developers of the American company, to show us all the software news, in addition to the expected Apple Vision Pro.

We even invite you to go through this compilation where you will find a video summary of everything that Apple has presented at WWDC 23. Although there is no doubt that has been the other great protagonist.

Mainly because the operating system has received a barrage of new features to make iOS 17 the most complete version so far. And of course, if you have a iPhone, you’ll want to know the answer to the million dollar question: when can I install iOS 17 on my iPhone?

In September you can already install iOS 17

The truth is that you can join the iOS beta program and try the trial version before anyone else, but we do not recommend it at all. Mainly because this interface is not polished and you will get all kinds of bugs.

So the most recommended option is to wait for Apple to officially launch iOS 17. When will it? Everything indicates that September will be the chosen date. Mainly because every year, Apple takes advantage of the launch of its phones to allow iOS 17 to be downloaded to any compatible iPhone.

Therefore, if you have an iPhone and want to update to iOS 17, know that you will have to be a little patient, since after the summer it will be available. Now, is your phone compatible?

Know that the 2018 iPhone X has been left out and will not be able to receive this new update. In this way, from the iPhone XS onwards you can install iOS 17.

iPhones that can be updated to iOS 17

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Second Generation iPhone SE

iPhone 12

iPhone 12mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

3rd generation iPhone SE

iPhone 14

iPhone 14Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Max

In this way, if you have one of the phones that we indicate, you will be able to update to iOS 17 without major problems. To do this, you just have to wait for the update to be available and receive the notice to download the installer. If not, you can always do it manually. As indicated on the Apple website, you just have to follow these steps:

Use iCloud or your computer to create a backup of your device.



Plug the device into a power outlet and connect to the Internet through a Wi-Fi network.

Go to Settings > General, then tap “Software Update”.

If you see more than one software update option available, choose the one you want to install.

