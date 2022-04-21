Latest newsIreland

When is Earth Day 2022? Everything you need to know about environment holiday

By: Brian Adam

Earth Day 2022 takes place tomorrow across the globe, in what will be the 52nd annual celebration.

The main goal of Earth Day is to raise awareness of how important the environment is – and how it needs to be protected.

People and communities across the globe come together to clean up their local areas as well as planting trees.

Here’s everything you need to know about Earth Day 2022.

When is Earth Day 2022?

Earth Day 2022 takes place tomorrow, Friday April 22. It has been held on this date since it first started back in 1970 in the US.

The idea of an “Earth Day” was first mentioned in 1969 by activist John McDonnell at the Unesco conference in California with a March 21 date originally planned.

However a month after this, an American senator suggested a nationwide “teach-in” on April 22 which has since become what’s known as Earth Day.

The theme for Earth Day 2022

Every year Earth Day has a specific theme. For this year it’s “invest in our planet.”

“This is the moment to change it all — the business climate, the political climate, and how we take action on climate,” earthday.org states.

“Now is the time for the unstoppable courage to preserve and protect our health, our families, our livelihoods… together, we must Invest In Our Planet.”

We need to act (boldly), innovate (broadly), and implement (equitably). It’s going to take all of us. All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens — everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet.

