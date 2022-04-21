Tech NewsHow to?

How to share code in a pretty image

By: Brian Adam

When we program a function, procedure or any other code, and we want to share it on social networks, we have to take an ugly screenshot and let our followers, developers themselves, enjoy the code.

It is not very attractive, it lacks design, and for this there are applications that transform the code that we want into a beautiful image ready to be shared.

That is what chalk.ist does, a website where we can customize colors, margins, sizes and other variables available in the side menu, all so that in the center we can see how our beautiful code looks, ready to be shared.

Its creator tells us that it is a free and open source tool that will help create code images, and that in this case it can be installed as a PWA, since the user interface was designed to look and feel like a native application, not like a website.

We can add a twitter badge with photo, name and username, and the color themes are careful, they have been done by hand, they are not available in other tools.

At any time we can also activate the differential mode to present changes, and if we want to make a deeper modification, we can open the application code and make the necessary changes to adapt it to our needs.

A good idea so that the source code of the applications also has its place in fundamentally visual social networks, such as Instagram, for example.

