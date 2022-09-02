WhatsApp will continue to increase the power of administrators, how will it do it?

- Advertisement -

The perseverance that WhatsApp is showing when it comes to launching news is noteworthy, although some of them are not particularly important. The fact is that, as it could not be otherwise, the usual daily advances have been introduced in the trial version of the application. And, this time, there are options that are quite interesting. One of the improvements has to do with the that group have, which at this rate WhatsApp is going to make them all-powerful. As has been verified, they can already use a new option that will allow them to eliminate conversations that do not adapt to what is expected in a group (either because of the theme or because of the language). That way, if they read something that doesn’t fit them, they can delete it for everyone. Thus, bravely. Obviously, this makes sense, since administrators are administrators for a reason, but the truth is that it is not necessary to notify or ask for consent from the user who has written the message so that it is completely deleted from the chat history (and if this is added that they can expel whoever they want or veto someone’s entry, it is clear that the control they will have is total). We will see if more than one does not get the dictatorial stroke when it comes to maintaining the good health of a group. More new features coming to WhatsApp Apart from what has been mentioned, which is of great importance in groups, in the latest test version of the messaging application for Android some additional new features have been included that a select few can try. One of them is that the new way of seeing the states is already available for some chosen ones. With it, as seen before, you can see a circle in the chat list that indicates that there is news in that user. A fairly effective way of communicating this and that eliminates a tab that will surely be used in WhatsApp in the future. By the way, this possibility has a novelty that was not sure if it existed and that the company has included with good judgment: at least for the moment, the new way of seeing that there are news in the states can be disabled to return to the previous one. For tastes, colors, of course. It is in the testing phase, so we have to wait Everything that we have mentioned before can be seen in the Android test version of the application that exists. For iOS, it has not yet been detected that these new functions can be used in the states and administrators. To find out if you are one of the chosen ones who can use everything, what you have to do is simply use the app and check if everything is available. The rest of the WhatsApp users will have to wait for the company to decide that everything is going as it should and, therefore, that the corresponding modifications are included in the stable version. >