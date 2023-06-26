HomeTech NewsWhatsApp to allow deadlines for pinned messages soon

WhatsApp to allow deadlines for pinned messages soon

WhatsApp developers have been working on a new feature that should arrive soon for users. According to WABetaInfo, in the beta version 2.23.13.11 it was possible to check the tool for defining a timeout for pinned messages in private conversations and groups.

There are three time options: 24 hours, 7 days and 30 days. When the deadline expires, the message is automatically unpinned.

Tool to set deadline for pinned messages (Image: WhatsApp / Playback)

Another positive point is that users are free to unpost the message whenever they want, regardless of the deadline they chose, offering flexibility and control over the information they want to convey.

With pinned messages, WhatsApp aims to provide users with a tool that allows important information or announcements to be displayed prominently at the start of a conversation, ensuring they are easily accessible and not overlooked by other messages. The new message pin duration feature gives people a convenient way to ensure that relevant and timely information remains visible for a desired period of time. After the set time, the message is automatically unposted, helping to keep an organized, updated and clearer conversation.

both features are still in development and will be released to beta testers soon. There is still no forecast for reaching the stable version.

X