Injured hiker rescued after using iPhone’s emergency SOS feature

Once again, Apple’s satellite emergency feature was instrumental in saving extreme sports enthusiasts. A climber who was with the injured ankle during his climb in Angelos National Forest, California, United States.

She was hiking with friends at Trail Canyon Falls, Tujunga, when the trail collapsed under her. So Juana Reyes triggered her iPhone 14’s satellite emergency SOS feature, which has been available since September. Tool allows users to send text messages to rescue services regardless of whether mobile data is working.

The EMS team posted a video of Reyes being taken away by helicopter.