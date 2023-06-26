Injured hiker rescued after using iPhone’s emergency SOS feature

Once again, Apple’s satellite emergency feature was instrumental in saving extreme sports enthusiasts. A climber who was with the injured ankle during his climb in Angelos National Forest, California, United States.
She was hiking with friends at Trail Canyon Falls, Tujunga, when the trail collapsed under her. So Juana Reyes triggered her iPhone 14’s satellite emergency SOS feature, which has been available since September. Tool allows users to send text messages to rescue services regardless of whether mobile data is working.
The EMS team posted a video of Reyes being taken away by helicopter.
RESCUE! Her iPhone 14 notified us via the satellite 911 feature. Ankle injury in Trail Cyn, she was not able to hike out. LACO Fire did a hoist. @LASDHQ @LACoSheriffLuna @MontroseSAR @CVLASD @CbsLos @NBCLA @KTLAnewsdesk @ABC7 @FOXLA @LACoFireAirOps @LACOFD pic.twitter.com/WlfXiYgp4C
— Mike Leum (@Resqman) June 24, 2023
A spokesman for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told reporters that this was the department’s third “iPhone rescue” to date. Reyes has since left the hospital and is recovering well at home.
Whenever the device arrives in a region without cellular service, the option to use Satellite Emergency SOS automatically appears.
In January of this year, two women in Canada were also rescued after their car ran aground in a snowdrift in the Canadian province of Alberta. In April, it was two tourists who almost drowned in a US natural pool.
