WhatsApp tests new design for the actions menu in beta for iOS; see how it turned out

WhatsApp is constantly improving to become a more complete platform and attract the most faithful to Telegram. Moving away from the new features it is preparing for the app on iOS, the messaging service started testing a change in the design of the actions menu with some iPhone users. Currently, the messenger uses the actions menu provided by Apple’s API, so its design is identical to many other iOS applications. To make its look more distinctive, WhatsApp started testing a completely different layout to request user interaction in certain commands. See the screenshots below:

When swiping a chat or group from right to left and tapping "More", a new menu of actions will appear at the bottom of the screen, as seen in the comparison above with screenshots of the WABetaInfo (left) and TechSmart (right). A similar looking menu will also be seen when deleting multiple messages in a row in a chat with a friend or a group of friends. Check out:

The new interface for action menus is available to select testers who install the latest version of WhatsApp Beta for iOS (23.13.0.71) from TestFlight. The expectation is that the news will reach more users soon.