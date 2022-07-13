WhatsApp now allows you to react to a message with any emoji

- Advertisement -

The war between Telegram and is increasingly fierce. When an app launches a novelty, its great rival soon copies it or matches it with another amazing feature. But in this case it has been the platform owned by Meta that has won this battle. More than anything because WhatsApp already allows you to with any emoticon. A few weeks ago we announced news in WhatsApp reactions and in which you could react to s with any emoticon, while Telegram still has a notable limitation since this option does not allow it. WhatsApp now allows you to react with any emoticon Well now, as the instant messaging platform has just reported, you can now react to any WhatsApp message using all the emoticons available on this platform. In this way, the initial limitation to a maximum of six s is eliminated so that you can enjoy its extensive catalog of emoticons with which to react to messages from your friends and loved ones. The truth is that the limitation that WhatsApp had, with a maximum of six different emojis, was very curious. To begin with, there is no compelling reason why this limitation would exist. And the 29 predefined reactions available on Telegram left its historical rival in a very bad place. Now, WhatsApp has turned the tables by offering its entire catalog of emoticons. How to use the new WhatsApp reactions The truth is that the process has no mystery. Every time you receive a message on WhatsApp, if you click on said message, the option to react with the six most popular emojis will appear. In addition, a “+” symbol will appear on the right that will allow you to access all the emoticons available on the instant messaging platform in a comfortable and simple way. Please note that although WhatsApp has officially announced that this new feature is now available to all users, they are rolling out gradually, so it may not be available to all users. In this case, we invite you to be patient since in the next few hours or days this function will be available to everyone. So, if you still don’t see all the WhatsApp reactions, the only thing you need to have is a little patience since very soon you will be able to use this function in the app with which to respond in a different way to the messages you receive. >