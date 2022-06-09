nothing phone (1) official on july 12

Nothing Phone (1) finally has an announcement date: Tuesday 12 July. At 17:00 Italian time the expected Nothing (event): Return to Instinct will be held in London, during which the company created by Carl Pei in January of last year will present to the public the second product of the brand after the Nothing Ear earphones. (1). It is also possible to participate in live streaming upon registration (link in SOURCE).

The company itself defines it “the most important product“, and it could not be otherwise. The ambitions are high, the declared intention is to return to sparkle a sector – the tech sector in its entirety – which in recent years has lost its luster (as well as suffering). Nothing’s (arduous) task is to be a “I invite you to forget everything that the sector has achieved so far“.



WHAT TO EXPECT

Between hype and promises (“We will be the Apple of Android”), Nothing is therefore preparing to launch in style. Prestigious collaborations have already been announced for some markets, and the first indications on the price have also been leaked: 500 euros approximately in Europe. Before reporting the expected technical specifications, we remind you that those who want to experience the thrill of having a smartphone with NothingOS installed, can do this by downloading the official launcher. HERE you will find all the information.