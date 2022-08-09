WhatsApp extends the deadline for deleting messages to 60 hours

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has expanded the period available to delete a message, reaching 60 (two and a half days), which generously the previous for messages, which was only 1:08:16 (one hour, eight minutes and sixteen seconds).

The deadline for deleting messages has gone from just over an hour to two and a half days

It was in 2017 when WhatsApp added the message deletion function, although with a very meager period of just seven minutes, which was later extended to that peculiar period of 1:08:16, which at some point was even rumored to be extended. .

In fact, when in 2017 that period of only 7 minutes was finally allowed to delete WhatsApp messages, it almost seemed like a meager peremptory countdown, but for many users it was a saving option by making it easier to correct errors when posting messages in wrong chats, which could lead to awkward and inconvenient situations.

Last year it was known that on WhatsApp they would be shuffling up to seven days to be able to delete a message, and in recent weeks there was speculation about extending the deadline. Finally, what the instant messaging platform has announced is “a little over two days” (according to a tweet published from the official account) which is specified in that total of 60 hours.

💭 Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 8, 2022

For comparison, on other messaging platforms such as Telegram there is no time limit for deleting messages, so even years later you can access a chat and delete posted messages. Instead, at Apple they seem to be exploring a completely opposite direction.

Following the announcement made at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) last June reduced from 15 to 2 minutes the time available to undo a message in iMesssage, your instant messaging platform. At least that’s how it appears in the latest beta version of iOS 16 that appeared last month.