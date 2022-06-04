What is Photo Dump: “imperfect photos” and saying goodbye to posturing

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The photographic social network par excellence, Instagram, is experiencing a new trend called Photo Dump (translated as Photo Dump) which consists in rejecting perfection and “posturing” and daring to publish photos that are far from correct in terms of appearance and technique. And also do it abundantly.

The Photo Dump trend implies not being afraid to publish blurry, out-of-focus, poorly framed photos…

Thus, there are already a good number of celebrities and influencers who are not afraid to publish photographs that are poorly framed, blurry, moved, appearing to have been taken accidentally and even in which the subjects that appear show some gesture or an unflattering appearance. . The search for beauty is over, the ugly also has its place. But even this new trend has its own rules, starting with give more importance to quantity than to quality.

The publications framed in the Photo Dump trend consist of collections of photographs and/or videos that, contrary to the usual careful selection on Instagram, will show a chaotic and uncared-for appearance, even without a thematic or stylistic unity, mixing false shots, shots of out of focus and almost incomprehensible detail, the photo of the beach with a photo of some shoes in a store in another city, the photo of a pimple and even a meme that bears no relation to all of the above.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

In addition, the Photo Dump moves away from the pressure of the publication and the conscientious work in preparing the content and, in a way, it seems like a countercultural response to the cliché that Instagram is the social network where everything is beautiful and shiny and perfect. Where everyone is handsome and everyone is a great photographer. It would be about giving a bath of reality and authenticity, in the understanding that this honesty “sells” more than “posture”. And the second reading would be that some brands would prefer to have someone who is authentic for their campaigns rather than with someone who shows himself only in front of the gallery. She bets on the real personality and not on flat, one-dimensional and contrived personalities.

The curious thing is that some analysts have managed to detect that the photographic carousels inspired by the style Photo Dump are getting better results in terms of visibility by the Instagram algorithmwith up to three times more engagement than regular posts, with more users spending more time viewing them.

View this post on Instagram A shared post from Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

That is why, within the increasingly complex content strategies for publishing on Instagram, this new fashion or phenomenon can be an interesting option for some users, as well as for some brands.

Tips for Posting Photo Dump

Some tips to get one of these Photo Dump style albums or carousels would be the following:

-Choose carefully a first photograph that is impressiveeither with an extremely careful one or just the opposite, with one so completely random that it provokes interest.

-Decidedly bet on varietyincluding all kinds of images with all kinds of qualities and results.

-Write an intriguing textshort, informal, even with some emoji.

-Schedule publication taking into account the days and hours in which other previous publications have worked best.