Free apps and games for a limited time, In search of the lost app: InstantGrid, Retouch and more

Instant Grid

We kick off the compilation with this easy editing tool designed for all your Instagram needs. Simply upload a photo from your camera roll or iCloud Drive and select one of three grid modes to move your photo to the desired position.

Use the panorama tool to cut photos into three images where you can then upload them to Instagram so others can swipe to get the full effect. You can also use the watermark tool to add your signature or brand to your photos. It is compatible with iOS and iPadOS. App valued at €0.99.

Retouch – Smart Eraser Tool

with this app allows you to draw lines or just tap to remove any object from your photos. The app is simple and easy to use.

Once everything you want to delete is selected, the app automatically deletes the objects. There is an optional blur effect for more natural results. App valued at 2.99 euros and is compatible with iOS and iPadOS.

neonym

For puzzle lovers. A challenging game where players place tetrominos to create cheap buildingsclaim territory and isolate your opponent along the way.

It requires deep strategy, but each game is less than five minutes long, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to try new tactics. There are five different game modes to choose from. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (supports M1 chip). Game valued at 1.99 euros.

Free apps and games for everyone, On tour board game

You’re in a band and you’re about to go on tour, it’s up to you to schedule the band’s stops. Each turn, two ten-sided dice are rolled to form two-digit numbers.. All players put each of those numbers in a state on their map. The regions in which you can assign the numbers are determined by the three face up cards.

When you get to the end of the game, each player draws a route on their map, starting with a low number and visiting adjacent states with increasingly higher numbers. Players receive points for each state they visit. App valued at 3.99 euros. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, create a portfolio of work from your iPhone

Minimal Folio allows you to highlight and showcase your best work. Present your portfolio using images, videos or PDF files.

You can manage multiple portfolios at once and batch import from your photo library. The app offers cloud synchronization for multiple devices with Dropbox. App valued at 2.99 euros compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

