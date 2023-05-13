What is Nova Launcher and what is it for?

- Advertisement -

New Launcher is a software used to replace the default home screen launcher on Android devices. This popular launcher was introduced in 2011 and since then it has been positioning itself as the best option to customize and change icons on Android.

Nova Launcher is the best optimized launcher among all available for Android.

Currently, Nova Launcher is considered as one of the most stable and fastest launchers for Android. Furthermore, one of the great advantages of this software is its compatibility with a wide variety of old mobiles. There is no doubt that its customization and configuration options will amaze you. Here you will learn a little more about this powerful tool.

How to download and customize Nova Launcher

To have Nova Launcher on your mobile, you simply have to go to the Google Play Store and download the launcher like any other application. Once you have it installed, the launcher itself will guide you through a fairly simple setup process.33

When you’ve saved all your preferences, you’ll notice that the app even offers you the option to export your settings so you can apply them to another device. Something that will come in handy if, for example, you change your mobile.

Finally, it is important that you remember to set Nova Launcher as your default launcher. That way you will prevent your screen from switching to the original launcher of your device when you press the center button on your navigation bar.

Main functions of Nova Launcher

If you are bored with the original appearance of your mobile home screen, Nova Launcher can be the solution. And it is that although this powerful launcher is known mainly for allowing you to change the icons of your Android mobile, the reality is that thanks to its functions you can do much more than that.

With Nova Launcher you have the possibility to completely change the design of the application drawer. Likewise, you can edit the colors, modify the shape of the folders, add a dock at the bottom of the screen, choose the style of the pop-up menus, configure different types of animation, etc.

As if all that were not enough, this launcher gives you the option to choose which icons to show in the Google search bar, switch to another default search engine, set the dark mode, choose a unique color combination, etc. Also, quite a useful feature of Nova Launcher is that it makes it possible to overlay icons and widgets and calibrate their size.