Ordinary citizens of Russia do not have the right to “jam” aerial drones at will. Russians can only monitor radio broadcasts with the help of special devices and, if a drone signal is detected, notify the police. Why there are such restrictions in the country and how the rash use of jammers can lead to trouble out of the blue, Yevgeny Kleshnin, head of business development for Kaspersky Antidrone at Kaspersky Lab, told Gazeta.Ru.