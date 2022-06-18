vivo X80 Pro: A safe bet for photography and video for €1,199

vivo has officially launched its flagship smartphone in Europe, the vivo X80 Pro 5G, with new photo and cinema functions co-developed with ZEISS.

vivo and ZEISS have jointly developed the imaging system which, together with the new vivo V1+ image processing chip and the rear camera’s ZEISS T* coating, delivers natural colors and cinematic portraits and videos.

In addition, it has the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 screen AMOLED E5 UltraVision With 2K resolution and the new large liquid vapor cooling, they are the latest technology to offer a powerful and fluid user experience.

It has a large ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, 80W FlashCharge fast charging Y 50W FlashCharge wireless charging to improve efficiency and productivity.

In addition, it features a new premium design for the main camera module that uses anti-reflective glass with a ceramic finish. It is IP68 certified for a refined and rugged design.

Engineered professional imaging features co-developed with ZEISS

The vivo X80 Pro offers photographic enhancements and, for the first time, cinematic-style video modes developed with ZEISS.

The new feature Cinematic Video Bokeh by ZEISS creates an oval Bokeh effect in a 2.39:1 film-standard aspect ratio that produces a widescreen cinematic lens effect that can capture more aesthetic and expressive video.

Users also have the option to choose the Normal lens video bokeh and thus create portrait videos with Bokeh with a single touch. Bokeh effect varies to adjust to focal length, aperture and shooting distance. For example, in a normal focus of 16:9, the Bokeh effect is perceived as circular on the background.

In addition, they have added new effects to the ZEISS Superb portrait function, allowing users to recreate classic Hollywood aesthetics thanks to a film-like Bokeh effect with a 2.39:1 widescreen aspect ratio combined with ZEISS Cinematic Artistic Effect.

The overall effects can also be enhanced with the cinematographic lens simulation algorithm of vivo and a dual-camera depth-of-field technology that combines flare processing and rendering. By recognizing highlights, the brightest point in the image is identified and can create flashes of blue light, similar to the blue streak in cine lenses.

vivo maintains its effects in night scenes with the ZEISS Super Night Camera. With enhanced features like Pure Night Vision, the X80 Pro can capture night city scenes while preserving the original appearance of the scene.

In addition, the X80 Pro supports hdr photography which improves the clarity of backlit images and enhances tones by better reflecting what the human eye can see. This feature can optimize the X80 Pro’s display capabilities by enhancing the contrast of tones in photos to fully display the high-quality HDR effect in shots.

Because the X80 Pro’s rear cameras have met the stringent technical requirements to pass ZEISS T* Coating certification, night scene performance remains top notch. This coating improves light transmission and helps reduce light reflectivity such as flare and ghosting.

To optimize the best mobile photography experience, the vivo X80 Pro also includes the technology ZEISS Natural Color which together with the improved AI allows for greater precision in the color and brightness of each photograph. This technology can reproduce natural colors and automatically optimize both precise exposure and white balance, allowing the image to better reflect what the human eye would see. This feature update includes the ability to adjust tone brightness, capturing experiences that appear more realistic, refined, and natural.

vivo X80 Pro has a 32MP front camera and a quad rear camera system consisting of a 50MP ultra-sensitive camera with CNG sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS), a 48MP wide-angle camera portrait camera with 12MP Gimbal stabilization and a 8MP periscope lens and optical image stabilization (OIS).

The 12MP Gimbal Portrait Camera is the core upgrade that enables improved stability in both videos and stills, while the X80 Pro’s main camera also features an ultra-sensitive VNG sensor specially modified to optimize reflectivity and reduce noise. along with a high transmission glass lens to reduce dispersion and temperature drift to reduce glare.

The X80 Pro is equipped with the latest version of vivo’s imaging chip, the alive V1+which features an artificial intelligence system for professional-grade visual enhancement.

The X80 Pro includes AI enhancement for videos, allowing the device to automatically identify the most suitable video mode for the lighting conditions of the recording, choosing between HDR video or night mode for video recording. In addition, the vivo V1+ chip enhances the visual experience of the X80 Pro on the screen, especially in gaming-related uses.

The Camera Pan is a new and exclusive portrait mode. This feature features motion tracking technology in portrait mode, which can reduce blur caused by hand movement. In addition, the night sports mode The X80 Pro allows users to take dynamic and outstanding images as it can capture clearer photos even in extreme scenarios with its enhanced motion detection capabilities.

Outstanding flagship performance

vivo X80 Pro mounts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from Qualcomm. This is a substantial improvement over its predecessor, especially by complementing the chipset with improved LPDDR5 RAM and improved UFS3.1, for high-speed operation and processing.

X80 Pro is equipped with a extra large liquid vapor cooling unit which maximizes the cooling surface, thus maintaining stability when using the most premium features of the device, such as the most demanding games and high-quality video recording.

Designed with consumer needs in mind, the new X80 Pro has significant battery improvements that can keep up with even the most demanding users. The X80 Pro incorporates 80W fast charge, complemented by its 50W wireless fast charge. with them and with their 4,700mAh battery full charge can be achieved in 36 minutes.

Furthermore, X80 Pro is equipped with a new and expanded 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, which offers an incredibly fast fingerprint enrollment process: one touch and go.

Traditional optical single-point in-display fingerprint scanning typically requires 15-20 touches. Once your fingerprint is registered, it offers one of the fastest unlocks in the mobile industry, with just 0.2 seconds. Because the recognition area is 11.1 times larger than optical sensors of traditional on-screen fingerprints, improves the overall unlocking experience.

Immersive gaming experience

X80 Pro is equipped with a powerful haptic system, backed by vivo-developed vibration algorithm that enables quiet yet powerful scene-based vibration. The response speed of the X80 Pro in start and stop time increased by 20% with more vivid vibration for a more enjoyable gaming experience.

The dual stereo speaker of the X80 Pro, together with its powerful bass, provides a balanced and enhanced overall sound effect, offering, for the first time in the European market, dual speakers within the vivo X-series.

Sleek waterproof design with refreshing aesthetics

The square and circular aesthetic that forms the lens and base is incorporated into the exterior design concept of the X80 Pro to evoke the professional photography capabilities of the X Series. By enclosing the lens within a circular pattern, the visual design invites viewers to users to see the world through the camera and highlights the power of professional imaging from ZEISS.

The X80 Pro is available in Cosmic Black, which represents the deep and wide nature of the night sky.

Prices and availability

The vivo X80 Pro will be available in Spain on July 1, 2022, at a recommended retail price of €1,199.