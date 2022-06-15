The Vivo X80 Pro is now available in Spain: specifications and price

Presented a couple of weeks ago along with the rest of the family, finally the flagship of the Chinese company, the Vivo X80 Proofficially lands in our country with a top-level photographic commitment from ZEISS to become the most ambitious high-end of the brand in recent years.

Specifications Vivo X80 Pro

Software Android 12 with the Funtouch OS 12 layer Screen 6.78-inch AMOLED at 120 Hz with a resolution of 3,200 x 1,440 pixels chipsets Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + Adreno 730 Memory 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 Frontal camera 32 megapixel OIS rear cameras Quad configuration:

·50MP (f/1.57)

·48 MP wide angle 114º

·12 MP portrait

·8 MP telephoto connectivity 5G, LTE, Dual nanoSIM, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS Drums 4,700 mAh with 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging Dimensions 164.57 x 75.30 x 9.10 millimeters Weight 219 grams Others Dual stereo speaker, ultrasonic fingerprint reader, IP68 resistance Price €1,199

Sharing the same design as the X80, the first thing that strikes us about this phone is undoubtedly the large size of its screen, with a 6.78-inch panel that will allow us to reach resolutions of up to 3200 x 1440 pixels. Although the key point of this phone is undoubtedly its camera panel, with a large island that will occupy the entire upper part of its rear panel.

And it is that the Vivo X80 PRO comes equipped with a quad camera array, built around a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GNV main sensor which will be accompanied by a 48-megapixel IMX598 wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel IMX663 portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

Although it will also highlight its interior, powered by the new processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1accompanied by a single configuration of 12 GB and 256 GB of RAM and internal storage, and completed with a 4,700 mAh battery.

Availability and price

With a availability dated for next July 1the new Vivo X80 Pro can be purchased through the company’s official website and Amazon under an introductory price of 1,199 euros for its unique memory and storage configuration model in Spain.