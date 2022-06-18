amazon's fire tvs update their interface, what's new?

One of the keys to multimedia players, beyond offering a good number of options and compatibility, is that they offer a useful and functional user interface. Therefore, possibilities or changes are usually added through updates, and this is what is happening at the moment with the Amazon FireTV offered by the well-known online store.

Among the most important modifications is the one that has to do with the Start Menu and the screen called home (which is the one that receives the user when accessing the player). To begin with, the different access sections that are in the upper left -and that allow you to return to the initial screen or enter the live broadcasts section- change. The text passes to a better life. Now there are some icons quite identifying so that everything is more visual and, at the same time, useful.

So that there is no doubt about what each one of them is for, something that can happen at first, if you continuously press the action button on the remote control, an exact explanation of the function appears. Incidentally, the section Search also undergoes a modification because now there are two sections instead of the many that there were before. The first is that of the categories so that a movie or series can be located quickly. The second, for its part, is not lacking in recommendations so as not to get bogged down in what you want to see.

More changes to the Fire TV interface

One of those that is sure to be curious is that the section previously called Library now it’s called My things. This may make more sense, since everything that has to do with customization is here, but surely it is not easy for more than one to get used to it (an example is my case). But there is no other choice but to assume that change is here to stay. In addition, it is not something vital either.

There are also small changes in location in the sections offered by the Fire TV when using them, such as when accessing the reproductions in straight in the regions where it is possible to enjoy them. And, in addition, access the contents that have been marked as favorites now it is also more comfortable and intuitive. Some good improvements that, the truth, will make the vast majority of those who have these players get a better user experience.

Everything works perfectly

This is what has been indicated by those who have already tried the new user interface, which, it must be said, is being deployed in a slow and sure in all the regions in which these Amazon media players have a presence. In this case, the tests on the Fire TV began in April of this year, so everything is quite well controlled. Therefore, as soon as you have the corresponding notification, it is best that proceed to its installation.