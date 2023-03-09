5G News
Tune in, Google! Microsoft Bing reaches 100 million active users after ChatGPT integration

By Abraham
Tune in, Google! Microsoft Bing reaches 100 million active users after ChatGPT integration
Microsoft announced on Wednesday (08) its positive results with the announcement of the new Bing, which gained integration with ChatGPT technology. After exactly one month since the launch of the chat with artificial intelligence, big tech revealed that its search engine reached the milestone of 100 million daily active users.

While the milestone is just a fraction of Google’s 1 billion active users, Microsoft is celebrating what marks a new era for Bing — and possibly other of its services — with the tight integration of artificial intelligence that is making its search engine much more competitive.

(Image: TechSmart.com)

“We are pleased to share that after several years of steady progress, and with a small boost from new users of [versão prévia do Chat]we crossed 100 million daily active Bing users,” said Yusuf Mehdi, director of marketing at Microsoft.

The company did not reveal the number of active users on the platform before its integration with the ChatGPT technology, but it is certain that the new feature has aroused the curiosity of many people around the world. According to Mehdi, about a third of users are using his chat with artificial intelligence on a daily basis.

How to subscribe to a newsletter in one click with what’s new from Twitter

Microsoft took the opportunity to reveal some data on the behavior of Bing Chat users. Average interactions per session is 3although the maximum number of responses that can be obtained in a session is 10. The limits were imposed to ensure that the artificial intelligence does not “get confused” with different topics in a single conversation.

We’re seeing, on average, about three interactions per session, with over 45 million total chats since the preview started.

Yusuf Mehdi

Director of Consumer Marketing at Microsoft

Microsoft Edge is also enjoying a surge in popularity, and part of this expansion in the browser market is due to the integration of Bing Chat, as the chatbot can only be accessed through the native Windows browser. Attempts to lure users from rival platforms could also be having an effect.

Several companies seem interested in creating artificial intelligence solutions for users. Last Wednesday (08), DuckDuckGo announced DuckAssist with ChatGPT technology. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has recruited software engineers to develop a competitor to the rising new smart tools.

