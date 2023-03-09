ChatGPT on Apple Watch: watch gets first applications integrated with OpenAI tool

ChatGPT has already gained integration with Amazfit smart watches and now it is also available for Apple Watch users. You can access the OpenAI tool through the watchGPT and watchAI apps, which were launched this week in the Apple smartwatch app store.

watchGPT

watchGPT is an application that, for now, allows you to ask only one question to ChatGPT through the watch, but its developer says it will update it to bring more possibilities to the app.

Despite this, the app can be set to use voice input by default and read responses aloud, which makes it all the more interesting. The application is paid and costs US$ 3.99 or about R$ 20.50 in direct conversion. LG Ultra Tab, another tablet for the mid-range

watchAI

The second option is the watchAI app, which is token-based and is currently free with in-app store purchases. The app description says: For better results and limit removal, enter your API key and increase the maximum value of tokens. The easiest way to do this is to use your iPhone to enter (or paste) text on your Apple Watch. In this way, you can get results using watchAI, but they will be limited and to access the full functionality of it you must buy tokens through in-app purchases.

In this way, this second option may be interesting for those who just want to try out the functionality on their Apple Watch. Despite this, the option of acquiring tokens can become expensive over time, as each query to ChatGPT with this app will use an amount of tokens, always requiring you to buy more of them. In this way, the best way to use ChatGPT is still through the official website via desktop, cell phone or even through Bing, which is now integrated into the OpenAI tool.

