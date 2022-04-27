Tricks to achieve greater energy savings at home

Do you want to save more energy at home? In Earn Zone We know that the future lies in reducing energy consumption, both to save on electricity bills and to take care of the environment.

For this reason, from the low cost electricity company Gain Energy We tell you the best tricks to save energy at home. If you want to know how to achieve it, in this article you will have the answer. ¡Let's start!

Currently, there are houses designed to be as comfortable and optimal for save on your electricity bill because they let daylight pass for more hours and help maintain an ideal temperature.

Even so, not everyone can opt for this type of home. For this reason, below, we show you the best ways to save energy in your home:

Valley Hours : first of all, if you have a rate with hourly discrimination such as those offered by Gana Energía take advantage of the Valley hours to wash, iron or cook to save on your electricity bill.

: first of all, if you have a take advantage of the Valley hours to wash, iron or cook to save on your electricity bill. Isolation : to reduce the electricity bill, it is important to have good insulation on the roof, walls, floor, etc. to avoid wasting the heat of the home and, thus, not using the heating.

: to reduce the electricity bill, it is important to have good insulation on the roof, walls, floor, etc. to avoid wasting the heat of the home and, thus, not using the heating. Orientation : With a good orientation, the house can have a “passive heating” thanks to the use of the hours of sun in which it is exposed.

: With a good orientation, the house can have a “passive heating” thanks to the use of the hours of sun in which it is exposed. Waste Heat : if you are going to cook and want to save energy, you can take advantage of the residual heat of your oven by turning it off 10 minutes before the food is done and that it finishes cooking with the heat it already has.

: if you are going to cook and want to save energy, you can take advantage of the residual heat of your oven by turning it off 10 minutes before the food is done and that it finishes cooking with the heat it already has. Absence of thermal bridges : when the heat of the house tries to escape, it will go through the weakest points. This will cause the cold spots in the house to need more energy to heat them. For this reason, it is important to seal the corners and joints well, in addition to trying to make the space as diaphanous as possible.

: when the heat of the house tries to escape, it will go through the weakest points. This will cause the cold spots in the house to need more energy to heat them. For this reason, it is important to seal the corners and joints well, in addition to trying to make the space as diaphanous as possible. air tightness : With a good seal, you can prevent the escape of the heat that your house can pick up from its exposure to sunlight, and at the same time, it can prevent condensation and the possible appearance of mold to keep the air clean and refreshed, thus improving your health.

: With a good seal, you can prevent the escape of the heat that your house can pick up from its exposure to sunlight, and at the same time, it can prevent condensation and the possible appearance of mold to keep the air clean and refreshed, thus improving your health. Mechanic ventilation: in your house you can have appliances that generate heat and that you can take advantage of using devices that provide filtered and clean air from the heat expelled.

So how much energy can be saved?

If we try to see the consumption of a conventional house compared to that of a house that uses these tricks, you will be able to see the savings. That is, you can go from having a maintenance-free house that can consume up to 300 kWh per m² or a newly built house that can consume up to 150 kWh per m² to a house that consumes around 15 kWh per m².

In addition, the most important thing to pay less on your electricity bill is to be in the cheapest electricity company. In Gain Energywe advise you to choose the electricity rate with which you will save the most. Find out more on the website Earn Zone or call us at 900 535 689. take away €20 exclusive discount for ADSL Zone readers for signing up!