Google launches the public beta of Android 13 with these news

By: Brian Adam

Date:

We have already gone through two Developer Preview of Android 13 with a preview of news. And now the Google team has finally released the first public beta on schedule.

So if you have a compatible device, you can now take a look at the preliminary version of Android 13. We will tell you all the news.

More than 2200 free courses collected

Android 13 public beta is now available

As we saw in the previews, Android 13 brings a series of features dedicated exclusively to privacy and security. So in this version we will find an improvement in many of the options that we already knew about, such as the improved localization or the new system for managing app notifications.

And of course, we will see in this public version the new photo and video selector as well as the possibility that the icons of all the apps can adapt to the background of the system. As for new features, in this version we find a new permissions system for multimedia files:

To give users more transparency and control, we’re introducing a new set of permissions with a more granular scope for accessing shared media files.

So instead of allowing apps to ask for a general permission to access all media on local storage, you’ll be prompted to ask for a specific permission. For example, permission to access images and photos, another for videos, or for audio files.

If you want to try the public beta of Android 13 remember that you have to first sign up for the Android Beta Program. You will see that the platform will guide you step by step to carry out this process. For example, just signing up will let you know if any of the devices associated with your account are eligible to participate in the program.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

