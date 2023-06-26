TikTok threatens Amazon and Shein with new in-app purchases.

- Advertisement -

TikTok quickly gained thousands of users around the world with the premise of short videos displayed in an infinite scrolling system, thereby competing with rival social networks such as Facebook and Instagram, both belonging to the Meta Inc group. led by billionaire Mark Zuckerberg. Now, however, the Chinese company ByteDance, owner of TikTok, seems to have plans to enter another market segment with the launch of the “Trendy Beat” function, which brings together products for sale on the platform itself. Entering the e-commerce market can be a worrying factor for giants like Amazon and Shein, leaders in this market.

According to information from Financial Times, the shopping section on TikTok is limited in terms of the products offered, focusing on popular items from viral videos, such as household items and other accessories. ByteDance claims that the novelty is in the testing phase with availability only in the United Kingdom, so it is not possible to find it in other countries. - Advertisement - Considering the history of updates, it is quite likely that the Chinese giant will also announce the Trendy Beat in more regions including the United States. This feature threatens the business model employed by companies like Amazon and Shein, which have established themselves in e-commerce thanks to the sale of products at affordable prices.

Although the format is new to TikTok, it is worth remembering that Instagram itself has a dedicated space for online shopping; YouTube also has a similar feature.