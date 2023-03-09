5G News
TikTok down: reports of outages growing rapidly

TikTok down: reports of outages growing rapidly

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Apparently there are problems with TikTokaccording to Downdetector. Reports are skyrocketing at very high speed. The problem seems widespread in several countries, but of course we are still in the very early stages of the disruption and the information is fragmentary. We will update as the situation evolves.



11:55am

In most cases the official app just says “Unable to play video“. The reports seem to be declining relatively quickly. Perhaps it was a simple “hiccup”, but it is still too early to draw definitive conclusions. From the official channels, everything is silent.

Updating…

