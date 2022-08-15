TEDx. (photo: G5Noticias)

For many of the people, the last two years have led to asking significant questions about their lives. Are we in the right jobs or careers? Are we living to our full potential? Are we spending our time, and our lives, the right way?

Recently a user of Twitter has made a thread about the TED and TEDx that address those issues. Whether you’re looking for a reboot in life or just a spark for self-reflection, these talks provide it.

Whether you’re trying to gain control of your time, find your passion, or make a more meaningful difference to others, TechSmart brings a list of the 6 best TED talks not to miss:

1. Why You Should Know How Much Your Coworkers Are Paid

Talking about money is one of the last workplace taboos in Western society. Nevertheless, David Burks, author of Under New Management, argues that these barriers must be broken down and discuss salary at work.

Taking this step makes the workplace more transparent and egalitarian and allows you to spend less time worrying about others, and more time focusing on the personal growth.

This talk is even more important after the pandemicfacing the high turnover of jobs.

two. How to tame the advice that is given

Everyone has probably been there. Someone has a problem, and one’s first inclination is to offer advice, whether that is what is being sought or (more often) not. That is an error, He says Michael Bungay Stanier, author of The Advice Trap.

When unsolicited advice is offered, it is said silently to someone who can’t have the answer without one. In the process, connection to humanity, empathy, and a sense of vulnerability are lost.

Rather than offer advice, Bungay Stanier urges stay curious a little longer.

3. Why you feel so busy, and what to do about it

Almost everyone has felt too busy one day or another, and they think they’re right: too many meetings, emails, and more.

Nevertheless, Dorie-Clark, Duke University professor and author of the bestselling book The Long Game, shares research that suggests there may be other factors that keep people stuck in their endless loop of hustle and bustle.

Clark believes that they can only be freed once these often hidden factors are understood. It provides a powerful talk that helps to be clear about what matters.

Four. How to gain control of free time

This is the curious thing about schedules. Everyone feels busy. However, when there is an emergency, time is made for it. That reality implies something important. You have more control and flexibility than you think; it just isn’t exercised.

The time management expert Laura Vanderkam shows that it is not that there is not enough time, but that the right things are not being prioritized, and you can change that.

5. stop looking for your passion

From a young age, people are typically asked, “What are you passionate about?” Most don’t realize that passion is not a plan; it is a feeling, and feelings change.

This talk by the author Terri Trespice, who recently published a book on the same subject, helps free people from the oppressive belief that our one overriding passion has to be found and nothing meaningful can be done until it is achieved.

Instead, it gives permission to focus on solving the problems that matter in lives now, with the knowledge that passion often stems from commitment and mastery.

6. The best of the world

What is one the best in the world at? How does one stand out in a world full of noise and competition? That is a question that many grapple with.

Entrepreneur and author Mike Michaelowicz provides a useful framework. Mike argues that each person is already the best in the world, as long as they rely on their authentic selves and talents.