This will be the OnePlus N20 5G: design with flat edges and AMOLED screen, but at 60 Hz

It has been five months since OnLeaks showed us what the OnePlus Nord N20 would look like in its characteristic renders and now it is OnePlus itself that has shared the first official photos of the OnePlus Nord N20. Not many surprises, OnePlus renders were once again terrifyingly accurate.

The successor to the OnePlus Nord N10, one of the cheapest phones in the house it goes to AMOLED although in return it loses the 90 Hz refresh. The design, with flat edges, as well as the specifications that have been leaked, make us think that it is most likely a version of the OPPO Reno 7 Z 5G that we already know.

Now with AMOLED

OnePlus has paid off for its Nord series: the company told PcMag that it has sold more than 2.5 million Nord mobiles in the United States alone. As expected, the OnePlus Nord N10 from last year will have a successor and its name is quite predictable: OnePlus Nord N20. It will be released before the end of this April.

We had already seen the OnePlus Nord N20 in unofficial renders, but we already know that nothing is set in stone until the company itself speaks, which is exactly what has happened. OnePlus has shared with PcMag an image where we can see the look of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G Ahead and behind. If it sounds familiar to you, it’s for a reason: it’s the same as the OPPO Reno 7 Z 5G, OPPO F21 Pro and OPPO Reno 7 Lite.

In the image we can see his flat-edged design, the minijack, the front camera punched in a corner and the triple main camera with two prominent lenses. According to OnLeaks, the terminal measures 159.8 x 73.1 x 7.7 millimeters.

OnLeaks renders hit the nail on the head once again

Now OnePlus has confirmed some of its features. The main change is that the screen becomes AMOLED, although at 60 Hz. For reference, the OnePlus Nord N10 had a 90 Hz LCD screen. The Nord N20 screen will have Full HD+ resolution, a 6.43-inch diagonal and will hide the fingerprint reader under its surface. Another detail that OnePlus has confirmed is that it will have SuperVOOC fast charging (perhaps 33W).

If we listen to the rumours, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G would launch with Snapdragon 695, 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, 16-megapixel front camera and 64-megapixel rear camera with additional lenses for portrait mode and macro photography. Whether it will be released worldwide and its exact release date is yet to be known.

Via | 9to5Google and PCMag