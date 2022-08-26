This will be the next Xiaomi Smart TV that will be presented at the end of the month

- Advertisement -

The Asian manufacturer has become one of the great references when it comes to buying a TV. For it, xiaomi-should-it-be-cheap-and-still-be-able-to-do-as-much-as-possible-techstage-explains-what-smartphones-up-to-100-eur/">Xiaomi It has a very complete catalog of Smart TVs, with models that cover all ranges to stand up to historical figures of the stature of Samsung or LG.

And the truth is that the sales of Xiaomi TVs They don’t stop increasing. More, since the Asian manufacturer landed in Europe with some models that are being a sales success.

For example, the Xiaomi MiTV Q1 75-inch It is a model that boasts a QLED panel signed by Samsung and that you can easily find for 999 euros, an unbeatable price in this size, since its equivalent is around 1,400 euros (Samsung QN80A).

This will be the next Xiaomi Smart TV

Now, we know that very soon the manufacturer will present new televisions, and your Xiaomi Smart TV X of 2022 points out ways. Given the proximity of the presentation event, the manufacturer has published an image where we can see what the design of this television will be like. And without a doubt, its key feature is a front where the frames are minimal to give the screen great prominence.

On the other hand, in the image itself we can confirm that it will come in three versions of 43, 50 and 55 inches. Obviously, all models of the Xiaomi Smart TV X of 2022 will have 4K resolution.

As for the rest of the technical characteristics, at the moment they are a complete mystery, but we can assume that these Xiaomi Smart TVs they will bet again on QLED panels signed by Samsung, so the image quality is more than guaranteed.

To this must be added support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+the two most used standards in the industry so that you can enjoy all kinds of content available in these HDR formats through streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max or Amazon Prime Video, to give an example.

Otherwise, we can expect a 64-bit quad-core processor along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, plus full HDMI 2.1 ports to enjoy technologies like VRR or ALLM.

As for the launch date, August 30 is the date chosen by the manufacturer to present the Xiaomi Smart TV X of 2022 in India, so we are facing a model that could reach Europe.

