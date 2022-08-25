Top 10: The best cell phones up to 100 – Wiko, ZTE and Motorola before Xiaomi Should it be cheap and still be able to do as much as possible? TechStage explains what smartphones up to 100 euros offer – and what not. 8:00 p.m. tech stage

It should be cheap and still be able to do as much as possible? We explain what smartphones up to 100 euros offer – and what not.
One thing should be clear when looking for a mobile phone for less than 100 euros: the hardware or software is rarely overly up-to-date and/or powerful. Nevertheless, there are models today that offer all the essential functions of a smartphone and can be used reasonably well without the frustrated device ending up in the trash after a few days. We show what users should consider.
Operating system and updates
Even cheap smartphones need a reasonable operating system. This is made possible with many smartphones in the lowest price range by Android Go, which was specially developed for very simple hardware. Go versions of Android already run with 512 MB of RAM, even if only specially slimmed-down apps often work properly. However, users can usually exchange them for the normal versions from the Play Store – even if there is usually no smooth operation, especially with little RAM and mostly weak processors. Normally, however, the Go versions of well-known apps are usable.
For updates, the chip manufacturers must provide the smartphone manufacturers with devices and Google code. While Qualcomm still does this quite reliably, it often looks different with cheaper providers. Therefore, Android version upgrades are not usually to be expected with particularly cheap smartphones. This is particularly unfortunate, since some smartphones under 100 euros are still delivered with Android 10 (or older). Updates to Android 11 are not usually to be expected, but there are more and more exceptions. Accordingly, even Android 11 is available for less than 100 euros. Since we have focused on current models from at least 2021, the majority offer Android 11 (or higher).
Storage
It has already been indicated that cheap smartphones often only offer a small amount of memory. This applies to the RAM, whose small size is at least compensated for in some areas by Android Go, but also to the storage device. Particularly cheap models only have 8 GB of internal memory, which fortunately users can expand in most cases with a micro SD memory card. Thus, at least the storage space is not a big problem, but we still recommend models with at least 16 GB of internal memory and 2 GB of RAM – both are easy to get up to 100 euros in current models. In our current top 10, most models even have 32 GB of internal memory.
chip
Chip sets in the lower price category usually come with few CPU cores and a weak graphics unit. While octa-cores have long been normal in higher-priced models, smartphones up to 100 euros sometimes still use quad-cores. Although more processor cores do not necessarily mean more performance, this tends to be the case with smartphones – even with cheap chips. Also, the processors mostly do not come from brand manufacturers like Qualcomm, but from cheaper providers like Mediatek or Unisoc (formerly Spreadtrum). This sometimes has disadvantages in terms of power consumption and the ability to update the operating system. In the current top 10, we have mainly included models with eight cores.
Screen
Cheap smartphones have cheap displays. What sounds like a truism is not only noticeable in the low resolution and often a smaller diagonal, but also in the brightness, color reproduction and viewing angle dependency. But the same applies here: the market is changing, sometimes even models with FHD+ resolution are available for less than 100 euros. We recommend a resolution of at least 720p (1280 × 720 pixels or higher). However, there is no OLED for this price and FHD+ only in older models.
camera
Affordable smartphones also have cameras – but they are more attractive to look at on the data sheet than to be used for good photos. Megapixels, number of cameras, pixel size, aperture – these are all points where manufacturers of smartphones for less than 100 euros save heavily. Therefore, only moderate image quality can be expected even in daylight. Cameras should therefore not be a purchase criterion for cheap smartphones – even if the manufacturers themselves advertise triple cams in this price range. However, this is usually an additional macro and depth sensor, rarely a wide-angle lens as an accessory to the main lens – in everyday life, cameras on such cheap smartphones are usually negligible.
battery pack
In the past, cheap smartphones in particular even had an advantage when it came to batteries compared to significantly more expensive models. Because the power packs can often be replaced in just a few simple steps. In the meantime, even cheap smartphones have long since made the transition to permanently installed batteries, and they can only be replaced in rare cases. There is no wireless charging up to 100 euros.
Miscellaneous
Even cheap smartphones today offer a lot of what models for 1000 euros can do – only mostly in a very slimmed-down form. Smartphones can also connect to the WLAN for 50 euros, but mostly do not transmit at 5 GHz, but only at 2.4 GHz and are significantly slower. Wifi-6 is currently not available up to 100 euros. GPS is also supported, but other positioning networks such as GLONASS or Galileo are often not. LTE is now almost always available, but usually with comparatively low transmission speeds. The examples mentioned can be transferred to almost all features of a particularly inexpensive smartphone.
Up to 50 euros
There are no recommendable, current smartphones under 50 euros. Of course, if necessary, you can also use older models, after all, an older and cheaper smartphone is still better than none at all. However, we would only recommend this in extreme emergencies and if the budget absolutely does not allow for it. In addition to the low display resolution and weak processor, the reason is primarily the 1 GB RAM of such models, which is often too small. Hardly any user has long fun with it. In this case, it might be worth looking at a feature phone, some of which are available for well under 50 euros.
Up to 100 euros
Above 50, but especially between 75 and 100 euros, there are a number of recommendable models, the best of which are very close to the 100-euro barrier.
1st place: Wiko Power U10
In first place in this Top 10 update we see the Wiko Power U10. There are several reasons for this: The IPS LC display is 6.8 inches in size and delivers 720p resolution, the camera offers a lot with 13 megapixels in this price range and the Helio A25 with its 8 cores up to 100 euros has the most performance . Combined with 3/32 GB memory and the 5000 mAh battery, this results in a good overall package. Android 11 Go is also available ex works. We think it’s a shame that Wiko still uses micro-USB as the connection.
2nd place: ZTE Blade A51
At 6.5 inches, the ZTE Blade A51 is also one of the larger models in this top 10, but the resolution remains the same at 720p. The camera essentially has the main optics with 13 megapixels. The use of USB type C as a data and charging port is nice.
Those interested shouldn’t expect mega power because of the Unisoc SC9863A and 2/32 GB of memory, but thanks to Android 11 in the Go edition, smooth operation shouldn’t be a problem. In addition, the chipset offers a good mix of sufficient processor and graphics performance. The 3200 mAh battery is not a power pack, but it should get the model through the day.
3rd place: motorola Moto E20
6.5-inch 720p resolution display and essentially a 13-megapixel camera – that’s fine up to $100. The USB-C connection, which only a few models in this price range have at hand, should be emphasized positively. When it comes to the chipset, things are not so clear cut. Motorola relies on a Unisoc Tiger T606, which offers more CPU power than the Unisoc SC9863A, which is otherwise widely used for up to 100 euros, but less graphics performance. With 2/32 GB, the memory equipment is in order, the battery has a capacity of 4000 mAh. Highlight: IP52 certification against splash water – hardly anyone else in this price range has that.
4th place: Ulefone Note 10
The Ulefone Note 10 also has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD, but the camera only offers 8 megapixels plus a macro lens. The Unisoc Octa-Core again ensures balanced performance, and as with most devices in this price range, the memory is limited to 2/32 GB. The battery is strong, it has an output of 5500 mAh and should ensure endurance qualities.
5th place: Realme C11 2021
The Realme C11 2021 currently only offers 2/32 GB of space for up to 100 euros, in the previous update of the leaderboard you still got 4/64 GB for the money. The Unisoc chip ensures sufficient performance for a model up to 100 euros. The display measures 6.5 inches and has a resolution of 1600 x 700 pixels.
The camera is a bit tight with a single lens with 8 megapixels, unfortunately the manufacturer also installs a micro-USB port. With 5000 mAh, the smartphone’s battery is really strong, and Android 11 is already installed.
6th place: TCL 205
6.2-inch HD display, a main camera with 13 megapixels plus depth-of-field sensor, and a Unisoc 9863A on top of that – it all sounds like it has already been seen in this list of the best. The rest of the technology (2/32 GB memory) is also standard up to 100 euros – normal but good. The battery is 4000 mAh, Android 11 in the Go edition is already installed.
7th place: Doogee X96
Again there is 6.5 inches and 720p, but the camera only offers 8 megapixels plus a macro lens. The Doogee X96 also comes with the gold standard Unisoc chipset, which is well known in this price range, 2/32 GB of memory and Android 11 Go. The battery has a strong 5400 mAh and users can look forward to an FM radio.
8th place: Xiaomi Redmi 9AT
Xiaomi not in first place? In fact, in the lowest price range there is more for less money elsewhere. The Xiaomi Redmi 9AT isn’t a bad choice, it just can’t quite assert itself.
It offers a 6.5-inch 720p display, an honest, single 13-megapixel main camera, a sufficient but not overly powerful Helio G25 chipset and 2/32 GB of storage – nothing exceptional, but good. The battery is properly equipped with 5020 mAh.
9th place: Blackview A55
At first glance, there are few surprises with the Blackview A55. The screen measures 6.5 inches and has a resolution of 720p. The camera is rather weak, the manufacturer relies on 8 megapixels plus decorative accessories. The chipset doesn’t quite match the aforementioned competition either. The provider relies on a slightly weaker Mediatek Helio A22 with only four cores. To compensate, the A55 comes with 3 GB of RAM, but the internal memory (which, like the competition, can be expanded) is only 16 GB.
10th place: Alcatel 1B (2020)
The Alcatel 1B offers a 5.5-inch display with HD resolution, as a camera there is only a single lens with 8 megapixels. The drive here is a Qualcomm QM215, flanked by 2/32 GB. The battery is a bit tight at 3000 mAh, but it can be replaced without tools – so there is nothing standing in the way of longer trips without charging options with a spare battery. Android 11 is now on board. Due to the lack of a teardrop notch, the smartphone looks a bit out of date, such a black “bar” at the top edge of the picture looks a bit old-fashioned today.
Conclusion
Yes, there are usable smartphones up to 100 euros, provided users can make slight compromises in the points mentioned at the beginning. You won’t find big brands like Samsung here, they’re just too expensive. Even Xiaomi appears here just like that. In general, however, interested parties should not expect too much, but should instead consider whether they would rather spend a little more money. Up to 150 euros, the technology is significantly stronger, it is worth taking a look at our top 10 to 150 euros .
Up to 200 euros, interested parties will of course get even better technology, here is our list of the best: Top 10 smartphones up to 200 euros reading material. If you want to be particularly well in the picture, take a look at our list of the best: The 10 best camera smartphones.