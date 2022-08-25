Top 10: The best cell phones up to 100 – Wiko, ZTE and Motorola before Xiaomi Should it be cheap and still be able to do as much as possible? TechStage explains what smartphones up to 100 euros offer – and what not. 8:00 p.m. tech stage

One thing should be clear when looking for a mobile phone for less than 100 euros: the hardware or software is rarely overly up-to-date and/or powerful. Nevertheless, there are models today that offer all the essential functions of a smartphone and can be used reasonably well without the frustrated device ending up in the trash after a few days. We show what users should consider.

Operating system and updates

Even cheap smartphones need a reasonable operating system. This is made possible with many smartphones in the lowest price range by Android Go, which was specially developed for very simple hardware. Go versions of Android already run with 512 MB of RAM, even if only specially slimmed-down apps often work properly. However, users can usually exchange them for the normal versions from the Play Store – even if there is usually no smooth operation, especially with little RAM and mostly weak processors. Normally, however, the Go versions of well-known apps are usable.

For updates, the chip manufacturers must provide the smartphone manufacturers with devices and Google code. While Qualcomm still does this quite reliably, it often looks different with cheaper providers. Therefore, Android version upgrades are not usually to be expected with particularly cheap smartphones. This is particularly unfortunate, since some smartphones under 100 euros are still delivered with Android 10 (or older). Updates to Android 11 are not usually to be expected, but there are more and more exceptions. Accordingly, even Android 11 is available for less than 100 euros. Since we have focused on current models from at least 2021, the majority offer Android 11 (or higher).

Storage

It has already been indicated that cheap smartphones often only offer a small amount of memory. This applies to the RAM, whose small size is at least compensated for in some areas by Android Go, but also to the storage device. Particularly cheap models only have 8 GB of internal memory, which fortunately users can expand in most cases with a micro SD memory card. Thus, at least the storage space is not a big problem, but we still recommend models with at least 16 GB of internal memory and 2 GB of RAM – both are easy to get up to 100 euros in current models. In our current top 10, most models even have 32 GB of internal memory.

chip

Chip sets in the lower price category usually come with few CPU cores and a weak graphics unit. While octa-cores have long been normal in higher-priced models, smartphones up to 100 euros sometimes still use quad-cores. Although more processor cores do not necessarily mean more performance, this tends to be the case with smartphones – even with cheap chips. Also, the processors mostly do not come from brand manufacturers like Qualcomm, but from cheaper providers like Mediatek or Unisoc (formerly Spreadtrum). This sometimes has disadvantages in terms of power consumption and the ability to update the operating system. In the current top 10, we have mainly included models with eight cores.

Screen

Cheap smartphones have cheap displays. What sounds like a truism is not only noticeable in the low resolution and often a smaller diagonal, but also in the brightness, color reproduction and viewing angle dependency. But the same applies here: the market is changing, sometimes even models with FHD+ resolution are available for less than 100 euros. We recommend a resolution of at least 720p (1280 × 720 pixels or higher). However, there is no OLED for this price and FHD+ only in older models.