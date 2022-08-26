One UI 5.0 should be publicly released with Android 13 for the Galaxy S22 line in October

A few weeks ago, Samsung launched the One UI 5.0 beta program for the S22 line. Since then, the company has launched the second beta for its flagship handsets and more branded phones will enter the testing program soon. A new rumor suggests that the South Korean already has dates for the public launch of its new interface with 13.

A few months ago, the site SamMobile had revealed in an article that Samsung was planning the public launch of the One 5.0 com for . - Advertisement - Korean tipster @RoderSuper reinforced this information and said that the new version of the Korean interface with Android 13 will be released for all Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra users in October 17th or 19th.