One UI 5.0 should be publicly released with Android 13 for the Galaxy S22 line in October

A few weeks ago, Samsung launched the One UI 5.0 beta program for the galaxy S22 line. Since then, the company has launched the second beta for its flagship handsets and more branded phones will enter the testing program soon.
A new rumor suggests that the South Korean already has dates for the public launch of its new interface with android 13.
A few months ago, the site SamMobile had revealed in an article that Samsung was planning the public launch of the One 5.0 com for October.
Korean tipster @RoderSuper reinforced this information and said that the new version of the Korean interface with Android 13 will be released for all Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra users in October 17th or 19th.
OneUI 5.0 officially opens on October 17 or 19. Galaxy S22 series.
Android 13(T OS) too.#OneUI5 pic.twitter.com/cnmKcMquv4
— SuperRoader (@RoderSuper) August 26, 2022
This means that the long-awaited update with the new version of Google’s operating system would be publicly released in the third week of October. By then, the One UI 5.0 beta program would have been completed. In the coming weeks, Galaxy S21 line devices and other flagships will be able to participate in the program.
One UI 5.0 should bring few visual changes and focus on OS improvements. Among them would be a new security panel to view the protection status of the device. This area would show when there are any vulnerabilities that can be fixed or recommendations to preserve user information.