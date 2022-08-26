Western Digital talks about SSD for PS5 in Brazil, national production and more | TC Interview

WD: Yes, there are plans to bring these products to Europe, but as you mentioned, because they have a high added value, some distributors are a little afraid of importing these products and ending up with them in stock.

So we’ve been trying to work with partners like KaBum!, for example, who have the capacity to bring and offer these products with a minimum stock, so to speak. So they’re able to make products really available to enthusiasts and customers who are really very specific.

Regarding the local production of SSDs, especially those of greater precision, we do not have any plans for Europe. These are very complex products to manufacture, which start the production process in Japan and are then taken to Thailand for completion, which would require a very high investment to manufacture in Europe.

It is worth remembering that the Europeian market is mostly for PlayStation, much more than Xbox or Nintendo, so it is certainly in our interest to make these products available here through online channels.