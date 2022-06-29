HomeTech NewsMobileThis will be the new Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G, which will be...

This will be the new Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G, which will be the new king of the mid-range

By Brian Adam
It’s amazing how capable he is. Xiaomi to launch products and also ensure that they do not overlap too much. If just yesterday it was known that a new high-end terminal already has a presentation date (July 4), today it is the turn of a device that aims to dominate the Android mid-range -one of the most complicated things in the smartphone segment.

The device from which a large amount of information has been leaked is the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G, which is an expected evolution of a terminal that already exists in stores and that has worked really well in the sales section. To begin with, the design has been practically completely revealed, since some images have been published that clearly show what the front and back of this terminal will look like.

And, the truth is that there are no big surprises in its metallic finish. It can be seen that the screen frames will be very small and that the hole is in the central area of ​​the upper part of the device. In addition, the rear camera module is perfectly differentiated and it has three sensors (taking into account the dimensions of the main one, betting on an element of 64MP or more is logical). By the way, all the buttons for use are on the right side, so handling them will be comfortable.

Some curious details of this Xiaomi

One of them is that this model will maintain the possibility of using a infrared emitter, something that is quite useful to be able to use the smartphone as if it were a remote control. Besides, it will not lack a USB type C port and in the lower area there will also be an egg for one of the audio outputs that the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will have. By the way, if the published images are reliable, at least the terminal can be purchased in three colors: black, pink and green (It is not ruled out that there is one more).

Some of its features have been leaked

Beyond what has to do with the design, to be a competitive model in the mid-range, it is necessary to use powerful hardware and there should be no crack in what has to do with all the sections that are important. Thus, what has been known is that the screen that this phone will use will be 6.55-inch AMOLEDwhich will not lack a frequency of 120 Hz. In addition, this Xiaomi will not lack a correct 4,500 mAh battery that will be combined with a fast charge up to 67W.

As far as the main hardware is concerned, it should be noted that the processor is expected to be a Snapdragon 778G that will be supported by 8 GB of RAM. Therefore, you will not have any problems even with the most current games. The storage can reach up to 128 gigabytes, a good mark, and the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will not lack a main camera with advanced options such as optical stabilization of image in a main sensor of 108MP which will be helped by two more 8 + 5 megapixels. Honestly, few rivals will have on the market if everything is confirmed, right?

