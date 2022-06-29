This is the new Insta360 modular action camera

Insta360, a company specialized in action cameras for 360º captures, has just presented its new modular action camera, the Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition, developed in collaboration with Leica.

Those interested will be able to purchase the entire device, although those who are current owners of the One R or One RS also have at their disposal the upgrade kits consisting of the battery, the mounting bracket and the 1″ 360 dual sensors, as the new modular action camera model shares the same processing core as used in the One RS.



More image quality in an action camera

Insta360 began its commitment to modular cameras at the beginning of 2020 with the arrival of the One R, allowing those interested to adapt their devices to different capture needs without having to invest in dedicated 360º capture equipment.

In the month of April of this year, One RS arrived, being a minor update of the One R housing improvements in the processing power of the core, as well as improvements in data transfers via WiFi and improvements in the quality of the microphone.

The commitment to the modularity of action cameras increases with the now arrival of the Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition, which they already have for sale through their official website, being the “first Insta360 360 camera with two 1-inch CMOS sensors, offering unrivaled image quality with outstanding dynamic range.”

Users will be able to take 6K 360º videos and 21 MP 360º photos, with the addition that this device is also capable of daring to take night shots thanks to the dimensions of the camera sensors together with the functions enhanced by Intelligence Artificial for clearer shots with as little noise as possible.

But that’s not all, since this new model houses mechanisms to have stable and level shots even at times when you don’t want to use a gimbal.

And if that wasn’t enough, the set also has IPX3 ratingso that in case of rain, you can also continue with the capture instead of looking for a place to take refuge.

More info/image credit: Insta360 website