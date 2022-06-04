This is the first live comedy docuseries under TikTok subscription

TikTok is far from a rival to Netflix, although both have interests in gaming in order to expand and diversify their entertainment options.

Even so, the popular ByteDance video platform is beginning to take advantage of one of its recent innovations, LIVE Subscriptions, with which users can subscribe for a monthly fee to see exclusive content from their favorite creators, among other benefits, for the launch from his first live comedy docuseries.



Is about Finding Jericho, whose premiere of the first chapter took place yesterday, Thursday, and which can be followed with a subscription of $4.99 through the official accounts @Jercho1 and @pearpopofficial, where the first two chapters will be free for all TikTok users, consisting of a total of 8 half-hour chapters.

New entertainment option within TikTok

this new experience will be presented by the creator Jericho Mencke, who will be in charge of interviewing a variety of people in a rather casual wayincluding a Craigslist clown, according to The Hollywood Reporter, addressing topics uncommon in mainstream media such as laughter, hobbies and confidence.

The docuseries is being produced by Pearpop, the content and collaboration platform for creators of Cole Mason, Spencer Markel and Guy Oseary.in which Zack Bernstein and Austin Sokol, as well as Mencke himself, will be the executive producers of it.

The live broadcasts of this docuseries will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 in the morning in the United States, which in Spain would be 6 in the afternoon, until the scheduled batch of chapters is completed.

According to Mason, CEO of Pearpop, in a statement:

We are thrilled to see this milestone launch of our first digital series for Pearpop with TikTok and what it will accomplish for the brand. I am very excited about this one-of-a-kind comedy docuseries and proud to show the world what Jericho and Pearpop have created together.

In this way, TikTok explores new entertainment options to, as we already know, keep users as hooked as possible to the application.

Of course, let’s remember that LIVE Subscriptions are still available in a limited way for a few selected creators, with the idea of ​​expanding globally over the coming months, in any case it is necessary to be a creator who is at least 18 years old and at least 1,000 followers to benefit from this feature that allows followers who are also at least 18 years old to subscribe and follow their exclusive content and more.