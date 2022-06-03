This is Amazon’s new invitation-based shopping experience

Amazon is beginning to launch a new shopping experience whereby, faced with a product that may have a lot of demand but few stocks in stock, it allows those who are truly interested to be able to acquire it, without being harmed by those who have bought it faster, since either manually or through automated systems, for resale or for another purpose other than being able to dispose of it.

It’s about the new shopping experience by invitation, which starts now in the United States and currently applies to Sony’s PlayStation 5 game consolealthough in the coming days it will also apply to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X game console, and in any case as long as the sales of these products are managed and shipped directly by Amazon itself.



Avoiding massive and automated purchases of high demand products

The idea is that users find, instead of the usual buy button on the article page, the invitation request button. If your applications are accepted, you will receive an email message with a specific link through which will be able to make the purchase of that product, having a maximum validity of 72 hours.

In this regard, on the same page of the product, the remaining time available will be indicated and they can add the item to the shopping cart or they can buy it directly, as in conventional shopping experiences.

Logically, users must be registered on the Amazon e-commerce platform, although they do not need to be Prime subscribers to use this purchase method, which is intended to guarantee the supply of high-demand and low-availability items.

Users should also note that Amazon will not grant all requests that are received, ruling out, among others, requests that may be established by automated systems (bots), that usually generate headaches for genuine users interested in products in high demand but with limited units in stock.

It will also use other variables such as the purchase history or the account creation date, to establish whether or not to grant the requested invitation to purchase the product in question.

Amazon is already working to be able to bring the new shopping experience to more products in the futurebut also to more countries, so it will be a matter of waiting to be able to have this mechanism, which, by the way, is also used by other technology companies in the sale of their products.

Image Credit: Amazon

Via: TechCrunch