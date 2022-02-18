Tech NewsMobile

This iOS hack will change the way you use Apple Maps or Google Maps with one hand

By: Abraham

If you are a user of the maps apps and have an iPhone, This trick to zoom with one hand can come in handy.

This is a very simple trick, but will change the way you use Apple Maps or Google Maps once you know how to do it.

In map view, simply double tap the screen and the map will zoom in slightly. This perhaps you already knew.

Now, you may not know that you can control the zoom level. If you double-tap the screen but keep your finger pressed on the second tap, you can zoom in and out by moving your finger.

It’s really simple, as you can see in the video, and makes it a bit easier to scroll through the maps when you only have one hand.


