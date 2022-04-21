Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

This image of the Pixel Watch confirms the design of Google’s first smartwatch

By: Brian Adam

Date:

There is less left for him Pixel Watch become a reality. We know that Google’s first smart watch will almost certainly be presented within the framework of the company’s next event for developers, Google I/O 2022, which will kick off on May 11.

In this event the great G will present its new hardware solutions, so we will most likely see new smart products, whether they are speakers, cameras or thermostats… In addition to the expected Pixel Watch.

Now, Evan Blass and 91Mobiles have just released more information about the device, showing in full detail what will be the design of the Pixel Watch. It should be noted that Evan is a regular contributor to this technology portal, as well as one of the leakers with the highest hit rate, so we can give the information published quite a lot of truth.

This will be the design of the Pixel Watch, aka Rohan

Regarding the Pixel Watch, at the moment we know that his code name is Rohan, like the famous cavalry unit from The Lord of the Rings. In addition, they have published a promotional image that fully confirms what the design of this next alternative to the Apple Watch will be.

Pixel Watch Design 91 Mobiles

From what we have seen, the Pixel Watch will bet on a traditional design in which the circular sphere shows different notifications related to health and that remind us a lot of the interface of Fitbit solutions, a company that Google bought at the time.

It will also have a button located on one of its sides that will allow access to the different functions of the smart watch. We don’t know if it will be rotatable, but it would be a very smart way to be able to navigate the interface without having to use the screen.

Regarding the operating system that will give life to this smart watch, it will be Wear OS 3.1 responsible for offering the best user experience. We are talking about the new version of the interface that Samsung and Google created jointly and that the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 was commissioned to release.

Regarding technical characteristics which could have the first smartwatch of the Internet giant, saying that the Pixel Watch is expected to have an AMOLED screen, in addition to an Exynos processor to offer the best performance.

Now we just have to wait for Google to present its Pixel Watch to see what the Mountain View-based company surprises us with. Although, if you take into account that this wearable will be released in less than a month, we are sure that more information about it will be leaked as the device presentation date approaches.

Brian Adam
