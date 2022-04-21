Two people pulled from River Liffey in daring water rescue

Two people were pulled from River Liffey by a brave Dublin Fire Brigade crew on Tuesday night..

Firefighters were alerted to the scene near Spencer Dock following a 999 call.

The crew sprung into action, using a rescue boat that was moored on the river to bring the duo to safety.

Read more: Dublin city centre road partially closed after early morning crash

A spokesperson for the Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Last night two people were taken from the River Liffey following a 999 call.

“Firefighters responded to the incident near Spencer Dock along with one of our rescue boats from its mooring on the river.”

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox