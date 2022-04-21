Latest newsIreland

Two people pulled from River Liffey in daring water rescue

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Two people were pulled from River Liffey by a brave Dublin Fire Brigade crew on Tuesday night..

Firefighters were alerted to the scene near Spencer Dock following a 999 call.

The crew sprung into action, using a rescue boat that was moored on the river to bring the duo to safety.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Last night two people were taken from the River Liffey following a 999 call.

“Firefighters responded to the incident near Spencer Dock along with one of our rescue boats from its mooring on the river.”

Via | Dublin live>
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

