This free tool skips the requirements for installing Windows 11

Many weeks ago we said that installing Windows 11 it would be possible on any team, even if Microsoft is not responsible or supports with updates the computers that do not meet the requirements set as compatible CPUs, TPM 2.0 or UEFI with secure boot.

It is now possible to install Windows 11 using the ISOs on unsupported computers and there are compilations (hacked and cracked) that run at a good pace on P2P networks and achieve the same. It will be impossible for Microsoft to control this type of development and it is even likely that it will not be able to prevent techniques to modify the operation of Windows Update and serve security and feature updates, the only measure that would really stop users from installing it.

Windows 11 installation: free way

A new powerful and free script is capable of skip all hardware requirements Windows 11 and allows installation and updates on unsupported PCs as well as virtual machines, an additional limitation recently imposed by Microsoft.

This script is part of the open source tool available on Github, Universal MediaCreationTool, a (fantastic) batch file that allows creating an ISO for any version of Windows 10 and has now been updated to support Windows 11.

In case you are interested in the technique used, say that in addition to the ‘MediaCreationTool.bat’ script used to create the images, it includes another one called ‘Skip_TPM_Check_on_Dynamic_Update.cmd,’ which does what its name indicates: configures the PC to bypass the supported hardware checks. When the script runs it performs a variety of tasks, including:

Creation of the value ‘AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU’ in the Windows registry path HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE SYSTEM Setup MoSetup.

Logs a WMI event to bypass checking the TPM for system updates, deleting the file ‘C: $ WINDOWS. ~ BT appraiserres.dll’ when the vdsldr.exe file is run during Windows 11 installation.

Bleepingcomputer You have tried it to install the latest preview version of Windows 11 (build 22463) without any problem. As always when we talk about this type of ‘hacks’, we discharge the responsibility on the users who want to do it. Of course, Microsoft neither recommends nor supports them, although definitely it will not be able to stop them in any way and the minimum hardware requirements set will also be omitted in the final version of the system.