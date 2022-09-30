HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftWindows 11 Insider Build 25211 Arrives With Easy Task Manager Access

Windows 11 Insider Build 25211 Arrives With Easy Task Manager Access

Windows 11 Insider build 25211 has arrived and one of its novelties is the addition of a new shortcut to the operating system’s task manager. In this way, the user just has to right-click on the taskbar to access the window. One of the previous builds brought the dynamic refresh rate to external screens.

The version that arrived this Thursday (29) brought some more news in relation to the software. For example, those who are also part of the Office Insiders program will have access to a repackaged version of Outlook for the system. Also, the screenshot tool has been improved to save ‘prints’ automatically.

What’s New in Builds 22621.730 and 22623.730

Other Builds released today on the Windows 11 Insider beta channel were versions 22621.730 and 22623.730. The second is distinguished by the main feature an optimized layout for the taskbar when using a device in tablet mode. That way, it will already appear when you disconnect the keyboard or fold your notebook 2 in 1.

The option to enable this feature will be in the “Taskbar Behavior” section within the “Taskbar” menu that can be accessed from the Personalization tab within the operating system settings.

Finally, the file explorer is more agile and starts to show the results as the user types. Thus, it displays what is desired without the need to hit ‘Enter’.

Due to availability on the Beta Channel, users who are part of the program can now download new builds to receive these and other functions such as password monitoring and alert in case of danger.

