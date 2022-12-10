The Witcher 3: Director of CD Projekt RED confirms that new version is based on Mods

The next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is due out in just a few days, and today CD Projekt RED Global Community Director Marcin Momot revealed that the new version features elements based on some popular community mods created for the game. .

According to the executive, the next generation version of The Witcher 3 contains elements of 5 mods created by the community including the well-known “The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project” created by HalkHogan, which brings even more realism to the game’s graphics. The complete list of mods based on creating the new version is: The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project by HalkHogan

Denroth’s HD Monsters Reworked

Immersive Real-time Cutscenes by teiji25

Nitpicker’s Chuckcash Patch

World Map Fixes by Terg500

Furthermore, CD Projetk RED has already confirmed that the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 that will be released on December 14th will also have support for old mods, which means that more improvements can be manually added to the game. It is worth remembering that the next-gen version will be based on Unreal Engine 5, which means that there will now be support for new technologies such as DLSS, Ray-Tracing and HDR automatically activated when playing with a compatible monitor or TV. Finally, the developer adds that an option to calibrate HDR will be added in a future update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt dedicated to PCs, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

