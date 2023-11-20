The POCO C65 arrives in Spain: first impressions of the cheap Xiaomi mobile that wants to burst the market

Xiaomi is making quite a few changes to its mobile offering, and in the future it is expected that the company will make a transition to HyperOS, its new layer. Until that happens, the company continues launching mobile phones on the market, and the last one to arrive in Spain is the LITTLE C65.

It is a humble smartphone, but it has a quality-price ratio that can make it one of the best sellers for less than 150 euros, a very attractive price range. It is ideal for all those people who want to have a mobile phone to use WhatsApp, social networks and more basic apps, but without spending a lot.

At EL ESPAÑOL – El Androide Libre we have already been able to spend a few days using the device, and the first impressions are being good, especially taking into account which segment the mobile is aimed at. In addition, it has quite valuable advantages, such as its combination of memories or its 5,000 mAh battery.

The POCO C65 is now available for purchase in Spain in two different versions, the one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is priced at 149 euros, while the one with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory goes up to the 169 euros. However, thanks to a introductory offer can be purchased for 20 euros less, that is, for 129 and 149 eurosrespectively.

Although it is a smartphone with a low price, the company did not want to neglect the design section. It has an aesthetic that aligns with current trends, with completely flat edges and back. This is where the camera module is located, where the three sensors are placed in two circles, one above the other. To its right are the company logo, the LED flash and a badge with the resolution of the main sensor.

On the front, the presence of frames running along the edge of the device is notable, which become slightly larger at the bottom. The camera is located in a notch drop-shaped, and we are looking at one of the mobile phones that still It has a 3.5 mm jack connector to use headphones.

Its panel is not exactly small. It has a diagonal of 6.74 inches and is made of LCD technology, although here the company has taken the scissors to offer an HD+ resolution, something understandable, since it has allowed them to reduce its price. Yes indeed, Its refresh rate is 90 Hz, so in daily use you end up noticing a greater sense of fluidity, despite the lower resolution. In this case, it depends on the tastes of each user.

Another of the main attractions of this mobile is its battery, which has a capacity of 5,000 mAh. This amount, in combination with its low screen resolution, can offer very good performance depending on use and type of user. In our tests, for the moment, He has managed to reach the end of the day without any problem. Its fast charging is 18 W, a figure that could be improved, but at least it manages to fully charge the device in just over an hour.

In the time we have had with the terminal, it has not been difficult to see that, as its price announces, it is not a mobile phone that is going to stand out for its power. However, it has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which is capable of going a little further than basic tasks. The accompanying memory is quite generous. Specifically, it has versions with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage, which makes it one of the devices that offers more memory for less price. This is to be appreciated in the long term, since it will make it better over the years.

The version of the Xiaomi skin that runs is MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The Chinese brand has optimized the performance of its skin in a good way, and it is noticeable that, despite having a good number of pre-installed apps and complementary services, can maintain type with humble hardware. Tasks such as browsing social networks, downloading applications or consulting information on the Internet are carried out competently and relatively quickly.

Its photographic section consists of a 50 Mpx main camera and a 2 Mpx secondary macro camera, while its front sensor has a resolution of 8 Mpx. Its battery too. It promises to have exceptional performance. Thanks to its 5,000 mAh, which is complemented by a modest 18 W fast charge.

