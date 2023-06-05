The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is now official: this is the best alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

- Advertisement -

After a torrent of rumors, has finally presented its new foldable. We talk about Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, a model of the most complete and that arrives to become the great to the Samsung Z 4.

It is a mobile that we had already heard a lot about, but that has already revealed all its secrets. In this way, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra stands out for having a larger screen for the outside, achieving an improved user experience.

This is the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

A model that boasts a shell design and that surprises by betting on an external screen of 3.6 inches formed by an AMOLED panel with HDR10 + support to provide the best imaging experience. Isn’t that enough? It offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand we have an internal folding screen that offers a 6.9-inch diagonal when fully unfolded, offering Full HD resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Undoubtedly, a perfect model for viewing all kinds of content.

Xiaomi prepares its own iPhone to storm the market enlarge photo

Raising the hood of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, we see a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and that comes with up to 12GB of RAM, as well as up to 512GB of internal storage. A configuration more than enough to guarantee the best performance.

- Advertisement -

Regarding the photographic section, it boasts a double 12-megapixel sensor, accompanied by a 13-megapixel wide-angle. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra boasts a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

We couldn’t forget your 3,800 mAh battery with 30W fast charging and 5W wireless charging. With the Android 13 operating system and without any type of custom layer, it boasts Wifi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and USB Type C.

- Advertisement - enlarge photo

Its price? The firm has confirmed that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will cost 1,199 euros. A very attractive figure for a more complete model. On the other hand, they have introduced the Motorola Razr 40a more limited model (it has a 1.5 inch external screen), plus processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

A phone with a 64-megapixel main sensor accompanied by a 13-megapixel wide angle and that is committed to a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging and 5W wireless. Its price? 899 euro.

>